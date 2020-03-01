Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 1,108 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $135.37. 635,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,311. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.73 and a one year high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

