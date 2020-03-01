Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 9,467 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 241.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYF. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYF traded down $2.52 on Friday, hitting $123.48. 1,084,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,695. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.20. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $115.47 and a one year high of $143.69.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

