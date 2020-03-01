Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bank of America by 25.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,592 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,903,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Bank of America by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 10,236,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,428 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of America by 110.6% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,266,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Bank of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

BAC stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. 171,190,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,835,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84. The company has a market cap of $254.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

