Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,049,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,090. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.71. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.15 and a 1-year high of $54.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1313 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.