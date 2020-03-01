Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,010 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 161,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 63,122 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $1,174,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAWW traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.72. 1,269,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,931. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $661.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $747.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAWW. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $138,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,129.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles F. Bolden, Jr. purchased 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $55,001.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,078.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

