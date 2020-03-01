Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49,692.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 280,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,407,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,963,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,121,000 after buying an additional 700,871 shares in the last quarter.

SPLB stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 741,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,855. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average of $30.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0891 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

