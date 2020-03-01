Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,441,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $250.09 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The firm has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total value of $18,303,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,292 shares of company stock valued at $112,851,413. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

