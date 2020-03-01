Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Adient worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 26.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,239,000 after buying an additional 2,153,155 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the third quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Buckingham Research upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Adient from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.

Shares of ADNT traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $23.93. 2,154,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,395. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Adient PLC has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adient PLC will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.