Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,009 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

NYSE ABT traded down $2.16 on Friday, reaching $77.03. The company had a trading volume of 16,671,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,731. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.89 and its 200-day moving average is $85.07. The stock has a market cap of $139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $72.36 and a 52 week high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

