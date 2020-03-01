Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257,908 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.07. 62,969,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,113,008. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

