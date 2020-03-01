Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.76. 16,375,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,861,456. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $86.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.