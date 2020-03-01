Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,186,000 after acquiring an additional 299,476 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,816,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,989,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,730,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,228.3% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 166,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 153,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.58. 8,449,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,907. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $59.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.14.

