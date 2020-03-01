Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 76,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,197,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.23. 581,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,543. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $177.77 and a 12-month high of $261.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.45.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

