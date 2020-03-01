Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,907,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,351,000 after purchasing an additional 600,319 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 32.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $2,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,032 shares in the company, valued at $10,868,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $1,100,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OHI. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,192,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,749. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 2.67. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

