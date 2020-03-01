Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.58. 8,612,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,651. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.28. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $65.65 and a 12 month high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

