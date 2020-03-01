Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 3,305 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

XNTK stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.56. The company had a trading volume of 95,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,832. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.97 and a 200 day moving average of $78.94. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $94.74.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.