Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,963,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,321,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,333,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 92,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter.

PKW stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 290,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,347. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.64.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

