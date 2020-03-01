Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 172,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the 4th quarter valued at $3,521,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the 4th quarter valued at $2,800,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 38,896 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HTD traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.84. 500,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,043. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $28.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

