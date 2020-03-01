Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,676 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 647.0% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 524.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 36,825 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 30,930 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,147 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 29,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 868.2% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 292,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 262,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $2.36 on Friday, hitting $78.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,799,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,449,193. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.32. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock worth $6,181,347 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

