Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Corelogic by 1,211.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 354,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 327,068 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corelogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Corelogic by 70.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Corelogic by 121.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 270,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Corelogic by 2.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Corelogic alerts:

CLGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Corelogic from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup downgraded Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Corelogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

In other news, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $197,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,116.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,516,889.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $783,425. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.37. 2,121,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,222. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 74.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average of $44.96. Corelogic Inc has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Corelogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.