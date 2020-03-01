Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 655 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.87. 13,528,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,981,685. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

