Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,326,227,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,698,203,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,386,000 after acquiring an additional 790,879 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,890,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,424,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,604,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,068. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

