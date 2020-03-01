Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mylan updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of MYL stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. Mylan has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 573.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Get Mylan alerts:

MYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mylan in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.09.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.