Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 383.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.60. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 5,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $132,714.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $854,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,632. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKTR shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.69.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

