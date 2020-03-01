NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

NIC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years. NIC has a dividend payout ratio of 45.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NIC to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Shares of NIC stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.29. 636,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,538. NIC has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIC will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EGOV shares. BidaskClub lowered NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NIC in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

