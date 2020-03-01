Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.67-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$6640, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion.Nielsen also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.67-1.80 EPS.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Nielsen has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $27.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a positive return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Nielsen to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Nielsen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.38.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.