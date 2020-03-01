Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after buying an additional 1,302,351 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,102,409,000 after buying an additional 330,620 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Nike by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $667,155,000 after buying an additional 733,940 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,753,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $582,852,000 after buying an additional 60,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nike in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Nike in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.38. 16,460,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,559,429. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

