NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their underperform rating on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised NIO from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.12.

Shares of NIO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 63,131,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,410,448. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.90. NIO has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.96). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIO will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in NIO by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,585,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after buying an additional 416,419 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in NIO by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in NIO by 393.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NIO by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

