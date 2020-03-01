Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.19-1.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.23. Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.32-1.34 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $18.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.13.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

