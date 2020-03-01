Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Holdings Trimmed by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its position in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 89,699 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 262.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 54,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 39,714 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 468,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 36,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,175,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

