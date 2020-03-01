OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72-$1.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.29. OGE Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.19-2.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OGE. Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Shares of OGE stock traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $38.10. 3,090,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,187. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.48. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

