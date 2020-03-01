Old Point Financial Co. (OPOF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 27th

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Old Point Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Old Point Financial stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365. Old Point Financial has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $141.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Old Point Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

