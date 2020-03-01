OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,696 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RELX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Relx stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.15. 1,251,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,419. Relx PLC has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

RELX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

