OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,862 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth about $926,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth about $472,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $8,928,000.

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $80.25. 282,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,484. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Varonis Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $57.02 and a twelve month high of $93.24.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 74.25% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $5,441,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $1,005,672.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,441 shares of company stock worth $6,867,471. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from to in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.27.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

