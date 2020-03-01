OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Olin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 269,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Olin stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.19. 5,160,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.87 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

OLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

