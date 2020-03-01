OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires New Shares in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 95,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,312,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,355,000 after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.49. 39,334,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,119,954. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average is $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $235.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 75.83%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

