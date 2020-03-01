OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 12,557 Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,393,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,451,000 after acquiring an additional 438,462 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $631,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 55,436 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Gardner sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $66,319.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 344,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,206,782. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Davis, Jr. sold 11,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $169,861.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,202 shares of company stock valued at $562,011 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGTA traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $11.76. 128,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,034. Magenta Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGTA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Magenta Therapeutics Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

