OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 16,277 Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 2,437.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,383,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after buying an additional 1,329,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Camping World by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Camping World by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 606,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Camping World by 26.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 541,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CWH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.68. 1,132,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 3.28. Camping World Holdings Inc has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $16.97.
Several research firms have commented on CWH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.
