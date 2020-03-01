OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 16,277 Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 2,437.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,383,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after buying an additional 1,329,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Camping World by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Camping World by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 606,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Camping World by 26.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 541,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.68. 1,132,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 3.28. Camping World Holdings Inc has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $16.97.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $964.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CWH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

