OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,408 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after buying an additional 952,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,434,000 after buying an additional 22,502 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,174,000 after buying an additional 82,781 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $210,432,000 after buying an additional 314,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,748,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $209,372,000 after buying an additional 57,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.57. 9,987,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,824. The company has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.24 and a 200 day moving average of $114.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.15.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

