OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,471 Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of W. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Wayfair by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.84.

In other Wayfair news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $53,737,500.00. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $41,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,460,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,405 shares of company stock worth $1,765,519. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of W stock traded down $7.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,643,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,031. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.71. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.84. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

