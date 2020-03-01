OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMAR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,582,000 after buying an additional 3,359,344 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth $2,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,198. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.30 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average is $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $843,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 8,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $363,726.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 858,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,384,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 339,691 shares of company stock worth $15,353,624. Company insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMAR. Wedbush lowered shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, December 9th. First Analysis began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

