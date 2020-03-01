OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,563 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,563 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 109,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,532,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,954. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $101.90 and a one year high of $170.04. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

