OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,742 Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,379,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,858,000 after acquiring an additional 224,656 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,792,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,047. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.30. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $131.63 and a one year high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at $26,100,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,517 shares of company stock worth $25,140,956 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.