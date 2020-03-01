OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,792 Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,416,000.

MGC stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.32. The stock had a trading volume of 383,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,630. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $118.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.81.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.