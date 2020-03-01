OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 28,977 Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at about $7,152,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 56.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 870,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 313,200 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,242,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,994. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.71%.

In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,925. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $43,940 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSEC shares. BidaskClub raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

