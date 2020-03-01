OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 5,750 Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Total during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Total during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Total during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Total during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Total by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S.A. Total bought 81,235 shares of Total stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $719,742.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,004.

Shares of NYSE TOT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,053,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,121. The company has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.80. Total SA has a 52 week low of $41.32 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Total SA will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

