OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 6,277 Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,277 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $752,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $19,703,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Logitech International stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.96. 453,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,324. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.98. Logitech International SA has a 52-week low of $35.70 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $669,218.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,888.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 17,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $765,012.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,191,232.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,349 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,001. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

