OneAscent Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 27,515 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $51,316.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,097 shares of company stock worth $19,832,853. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.47. 32,289,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,818,640. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.14. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $159.28 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $540.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

