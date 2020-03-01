OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $191,000 in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AINV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 1,695.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 42,764 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

AINV traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.10. Apollo Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.49 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 99.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AINV shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

In other Apollo Investment news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $42,932.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,299.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.