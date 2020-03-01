OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $214,000 in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,437 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Instructure in the third quarter worth $914,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Instructure by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 146,779 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Instructure by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Instructure in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Instructure in the fourth quarter worth $3,330,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Instructure news, CMO Marta Debellis sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $31,429.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,526 shares in the company, valued at $81,152.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Instructure from $55.00 to $47.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.60 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Instructure in a report on Monday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

INST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.76. 2,971,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,777. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 0.48. Instructure Inc has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $54.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

